PM urges URAAN Program participants to contribute to Pakistan’s development, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged participants of the URAAN Overseas Pakistan Summer Scholars Program to utilize their education, research, and global experience for the country’s development and prosperity.

The prime minister met with the scholars here. The participants are currently undergoing a six-week internship under the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives to research issues facing Pakistan

The prime minister welcomed the Pakistani students studying in leading universities of the world to avail internships in the country, and underlined that the youth plays a key role in national development as they are bringing laurels to the country all over the world.

The prime minister briefed the scholars on the government’s reform agenda and responded to their questions. “In the past, when the country was on the verge of default, economic stability was achieved through emergency economic reforms. The comprehensive reforms include digitization of the FBR and increasing revenue, ease of doing business, increasing productivity, development of the agricultural sector, empowerment of youth, promotion of renewable energy and sustainable economic development reforms,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif added that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected more than Rs 800 billion in additional revenue during the last fiscal year as a result of effective enforcement measures. The government’s economic reforms aimed to lay the foundation for a strong, self-sufficient and export-oriented economy, he said.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the Field Marshal Asim Munir for his leadership and strong support of the nation that helped Pakistan defeat India in May 2025 conflict. He added that Pakistan’s role in mediating in stopping the ongoing war between the US and Iran is a prominent chapter in Pakistan’s diplomatic history.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts resulted in the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (Islamabad MoU), which is a significant step forward for world peace.

In the meeting, students expressed their views on improvements in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for National Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar and senior officers of relevant institutions.