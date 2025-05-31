PM urges engagement with ‘misguided’ elements for national reintegration

QUETTA: Highlighting it as essential for the country’s unity and progress, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for efforts to guide those led astray by extremist forces in Balochistan back into the national fold.

Addressing a grand jirga in Quetta, the premier remarked: “Your concerns are fully respected, but these terrorists know nothing but brutality — no one can tolerate them.”

He said that grievances should be resolved by sitting together as brothers.

“Come, let us sit and talk,” the prime minister said, adding that a family becomes strong and prosperous only through dialogue and unity.

Terrorists were against the progress of Pakistan, he said and urged the people to foil their evil intentions.

Currently, Punjab has given Rs11 billion from its own share to Balochistan under the NFC, he stated.

“Out of the Rs1,000 billion development budget, Rs250 billion is for Balochistan only,” the premier added. He further said that the government provided financial support to help farmers shift to solar energy.

Karachi-Quetta highway had become a “bloody highway”, he said, adding that funds were being issued for its construction.

The premier announced that 25% of the next PSDP development budget would be allocated to Balochistan. Laptops would be given to the students of the province, he said further.

He maintained that efforts should be made to bring the misguided individuals back into the national mainstream.

Earlier, addressing army officers at the Command and Staff College Quetta, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan would not allow India to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that water cannot be used as a weapon against the country.

He said that India’s repeated provocations — including using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext for aggression — were firmly countered by Pakistan, both on the battlefield and diplomatic front.

“The Pakistan Air Force showed its professionalism by downing Indian jets and targeting seven high-value enemy assets. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar proved his mettle, while Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir delivered a historic victory, cementing his stature as a deserving Field Marshal,” he added.

In his address, the prime minister further said that the government and people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

Welcoming foreign guests at the institution, PM Shehbaz said their presence reflected Pakistan’s strong ties with friendly nations. He lauded the Command and Staff College for its outstanding contributions in shaping the country’s military leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit. Upon his arrival, he was received by Acting Governor and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti.