PM, Turkish President vow to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion

ISTANBUL, July 4 (DNA): Pakistan and Turkey have expressed their commitment to increase the volume of bilateral trade to five billion dollars, while discussing ways to enhance two-way trade, investment in economic zones, and economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, describing Pakistan and Turkey as “one soul in two bodies,” stated that both nations have always stood by each other through every hardship. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the Islamabad Reconciliation Memorandum as highly significant for global peace, saying the entire world breathed a sigh of relief because of it, and that Turkey will continue to support efforts for peace and prosperity.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after their meeting here on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Erdogan for the splendid reception and gracious hospitality. He described Istanbul as a beautiful city and a wonderful blend of East and West, adding that the people of Pakistan and Turkey share deep love and affection for one another. “There is a heartfelt connection between us,” he said.

He recalled that during Turkey’s War of Independence, Muslims of the subcontinent extended full support, with mothers and sisters even donating their jewelry. This unique bond, he said, is built on shared faith, culture, history, mutual brotherhood, and sacrifices.

The Prime Minister noted the illustrious history of Pakistan-Turkey relations, saying both countries have always stood firmly by each other in every difficulty. Whether war, earthquakes, natural disasters, or floods, Turkey has always stood by Pakistan. He mentioned that Turkey’s assistance in Muzaffargarh and other flood-affected areas is part of history, adding that President Erdogan himself visited flood-hit Muzaffargarh with his wife, who even donated her necklace for the victims — an act that won the hearts of the Pakistani people.

He also thanked Turkey for establishing modern hospitals and schools in disaster-hit areas and for its cooperation in social and economic development.

“We are proud that Pakistan and Turkey are one soul in two bodies,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the thoughts of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi and Allama Iqbal continue to guide them.

Commending Turkey’s unprecedented progress in various fields under President Erdogan’s leadership, the Prime Minister said Pakistan takes pride in its friendship with Turkey. He informed that a significant meeting was held with Turkish business figures at the B2B forum, and comprehensive, constructive talks were held with President Erdogan. Discussions focused on increasing investment in special economic zones.

“We are determined to achieve the target of five billion dollars in bilateral trade,” he said. He also mentioned the shared stance and cooperation of both countries on global and regional conflicts, reiterating Pakistan’s support for Turkey’s position on the Cyprus issue and thanking Turkey for its unequivocal stance on the Kashmir issue.

“The success of Pakistan is Turkey’s success, and the development of Turkey is Pakistan’s development,” the Prime Minister said, adding that they aim to give Pakistan-Turkey partnership a new dimension.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing the press conference, welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation. He expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic accident in Balochistan the previous day that claimed several precious lives.

He said the meeting covered bilateral relations, regional, and global matters, and expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of relations between the two countries. He stated that the Islamabad Peace and Reconciliation Memorandum had allowed the entire world to breathe a sigh of relief, thanking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani nation for their efforts in this regard. He added that Turkey had also contributed to this process and would continue to play its role for peace and de-escalation in the region.

President Erdogan affirmed that both countries will always stand by each other and continue to support efforts for peace and prosperity. He praised Pakistan’s initiatives for peace, development, and prosperity.

He said the Israeli administration is carrying out provocative actions to sabotage peace and fueling tensions for its own political survival. He also mentioned discussions on increasing trade, investment, and economic cooperation, adding that relevant ministries would maintain close coordination regarding special economic zones. Talks were also held on raising bilateral trade to five billion dollars.

He expressed Turkey’s interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors including defense, energy, IT, transportation, and minerals, and said discussions were held on boosting trade and investment between the two countries.