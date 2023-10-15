PM to visit Beijing on Tuesday to attend 3rd Belt & Road Forum: FM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar,
at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is undertaking a
visit to Beijing to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum from
Tuesday.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, while briefing
media in Islamabad on Sunday.
Jalil Abbas Jilani said the Prime Minister will also address the
high-level forum with a theme of “Connectivity in an Open Global
Economy”.
“The visit will also provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut
of entire cooperation and Pak-China strategic cooperation. The visit
also marks the ten years of CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative,” he
added.
He said the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with the Chinese
leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other
leading personalities. Besides, he will meet with the participating
global leaders, who are coming to attend the third BRF.
The Foreign Minister said meetings with top Chinese businessmen,
including heads of large corporations and business giants are also on
the cards. These meetings will discuss the cooperation that can be
forged, including joint ventures in Pakistan.
He further said that a number of agreements and Memorandums of
Understanding will be signed during the visit. The possible MoUs will be
signed in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and
space technology.
The Foreign Minister highlighted that the visit will help strengthen
bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and provides an
opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation,
including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Jalil Abbas Jilani after concluding activities in Beijing, the Prime
Minister will visit the Chinese Province of Xinjiang, which is the main
artery of CPEC. He said Xinjiang is an important region, which borders
Pakistan and connects China with eight other countries as well.
He said the Prime Minister, during his stay in the region, will address
the Xinjiang University and interact with the business community of the
province. Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also say his Friday
prayer at the Grand Mosque of Xinjiang.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the
forum and deliver a keynote speech, and hold a welcome banquet for
foreign leaders and heads of international organisations attending the
forum.
The event will see China celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its vast
Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which Beijing said in a white
paper on Tuesday had generated over two trillion dollars in contracts
around the world — equivalent in size to some of the world’s biggest
economies. DNA
