PM to visit Beijing on Tuesday to attend 3rd Belt & Road Forum: FM



ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar,

at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is undertaking a

visit to Beijing to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum from

Tuesday.



This was stated by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, while briefing

media in Islamabad on Sunday.



Jalil Abbas Jilani said the Prime Minister will also address the

high-level forum with a theme of “Connectivity in an Open Global

Economy”.



“The visit will also provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut

of entire cooperation and Pak-China strategic cooperation. The visit

also marks the ten years of CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative,” he

added.



He said the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with the Chinese

leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other

leading personalities. Besides, he will meet with the participating

global leaders, who are coming to attend the third BRF.



The Foreign Minister said meetings with top Chinese businessmen,

including heads of large corporations and business giants are also on

the cards. These meetings will discuss the cooperation that can be

forged, including joint ventures in Pakistan.



He further said that a number of agreements and Memorandums of

Understanding will be signed during the visit. The possible MoUs will be

signed in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and

space technology.



The Foreign Minister highlighted that the visit will help strengthen

bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and provides an

opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation,

including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.



Jalil Abbas Jilani after concluding activities in Beijing, the Prime

Minister will visit the Chinese Province of Xinjiang, which is the main

artery of CPEC. He said Xinjiang is an important region, which borders

Pakistan and connects China with eight other countries as well.



He said the Prime Minister, during his stay in the region, will address

the Xinjiang University and interact with the business community of the

province. Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also say his Friday

prayer at the Grand Mosque of Xinjiang.



Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the

forum and deliver a keynote speech, and hold a welcome banquet for

foreign leaders and heads of international organisations attending the

forum.



The event will see China celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its vast

Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which Beijing said in a white

paper on Tuesday had generated over two trillion dollars in contracts

around the world — equivalent in size to some of the world’s biggest

economies. DNA



