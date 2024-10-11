PM to terminate IPPs a commendable, what else 100s & illegal taxes loot: Protesters

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: The government and its institutions are looting the wealth and the public in all means with no accountability for the billions being embezzled protesters said.

The hundreds of protesters blocked National Highway and main arteries of metropolitan city a day before said that the public has been thrown to the wolves, left at the mercy of exploitation as these entities are free to tear them apart as they wish.

They highlighted that the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s decision to terminate agreements with a few Independent Power Producers (IPPs) is a commendable step. However, it is also necessary to take action on nearly a hundred others, given their significant number.

In Pakistan, whether it’s power distribution companies or the traffic police, Municipal services and others. There is a massive exploitation involving millions and billions of rupees loot and plunder on the surface they claimed.

According to Hussain an analyst, all institutions in Pakistan impose heavy taxes on the public, but instead of providing services, they charge fees for various matters. Sadly, all institutions, particularly power distribution companies, traffic police, municipal and other departments, are looting the public on a large scale.

According to an them, there is severe load shedding, even in areas where 100% billing is paid, people suffer 16 to 18 hours of power outages, but the highest level of taxes and billing.

Residential areas lack basic facilities, with electricity being unavailable for 18 hours in many residential neighborhoods.

It is mentioned here that in Bin Qasim area of Karachi, there is a network of thousands of large industries and factories. Billions of rupees could be spent under corporate social responsibility (CSR) for services, but the condition of sewage, roads, education, health, and sanitation is dire, and the situation is worsening.

Three years ago, one of the Gulshan Moazzam residential society had a scheme worth 13.2 million rupees for four PMTs and modern underground cabling with poles, with 100% billing, but they are still facing 18 hours of load shedding. When the residents requested connect with Express feeder line, a cost of 25 million rupees was imposed. Similarly, municipal taxes and other charges are being taken through electricity bills, but no services are being provided.

Likewise, in Traffic department a new Lollipop of 6,000 rupees are being charged for international driving licenses, with the claim that Pakistani international driving permits will be accepted worldwide. However, the internationally accepted IDP, which costs only 2,500 rupees, can be printed at home online and is recognized worldwide. So, why is there a need for an international driving permit from Pakistan?

