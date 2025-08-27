PM to meet Russian President in China

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a series of high-profile meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China next week, sources said.

According to diplomatic sources, a meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been finalized and will take place during the summit. The two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, regional security issues, and key global developments.

The prime minister will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to review Pakistan-China relations and ongoing cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

In addition, meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and other participating leaders are also scheduled.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to arrive in China on August 30.