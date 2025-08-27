Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Main Menu

PM to meet Russian President in China

| August 27, 2025
PM Shehbaz to meet Russia's Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a series of high-profile meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China next week, sources said.

According to diplomatic sources, a meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been finalized and will take place during the summit. The two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, regional security issues, and key global developments.

The prime minister will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to review Pakistan-China relations and ongoing cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

In addition, meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and other participating leaders are also scheduled.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to arrive in China on August 30.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

NDMA chairman says 210,000 evacuated

NDMA chairman says 210,000 evacuated

Mehtab Pirzada ISLAMABAD: NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has said that nearly 210,000Read More

PM Shehbaz to meet Russia's Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

PM to meet Russian President in China

DNA ISLAMABAD, AUG 27: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a series ofRead More

Comments are Closed