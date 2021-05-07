PM to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD , May 7 : Prime Minister Imran Khan is embarking on a three days official visit to Saudi Arabia from today (Friday).

He is visiting the Kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Prime Minister will meet the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

He will also interact with Pakistani Diaspora in Jeddah.