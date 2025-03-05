PM thanks Trump for praising Pak role against terrorism

“We remain steadfast in our resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism,” says Premier Shehbaz

Ansar M Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, he said Pakistan would continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.

His remarks came hours after the US president thanked the Pakistani government for apprehending the “top terrorist” involved in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

The attack marked a tragic end to America’s longest war in Afghanistan, claiming the lives of 13 US service members and around 170 Afghans who were desperately trying to escape Kabul after the Taliban takeover.

Identifying the terrorist as Shareefullah, a top-tier operational commander of Daesh, the prime minister mentioned that the militant was an Afghanistan National and was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghan border region.

As is well-known, the premier said, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter-terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations,” the prime minister added.

In this effort, he said, Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of our brave soldiers and citizens.

“The resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country. We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.”

President Trump, in his speech during his speech to a joint session of Congress, said: “Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity. And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

After a brief pause and a round of applause, he thanked the government of Pakistan for helping apprehend the “monster” and added that it was “a very huge day for the affected families.

“This was a very momentous day for those 13 families, whom I actually got to know very well, whose children were murdered. What a horrible day,” Trump, who became the 47th president in January, said.

Trump turned his guns onto his predecessor, Joe Biden, and mentioned that the attack occurred during the “disastrous and incompetent” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Noting that he isn’t criticising the withdrawal, but rather the manner in which it was carried out. “Perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country […] such incompetence was shown.”