PM thanks KSA, Turkiye, Egypt for help to evacuate 427 Pakistanis from Sudan

ISLAMABAD, APR 24 (DNA) — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt for their help in evacuation of 427 Pakistanis from war ridden Sudan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office Monday, the government’s special emergency plan has been chalked out for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan has been successfully executed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself had been supervising the plan. “The evacuated Pakistanis from the battle-hit country Sudan are being repatriated to Pakistan through special flights. They are provided accommodation and food by the government,” the statement said.

The diplomatic missions of Pakistan and other countries in the region were supporting Pakistan in the evacuation processThe prime minister lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, foreign ministry officers and Pakistan’s ambassador in Sudan.

He particularly appreciated the military authorities and other relevant people for their expertise and dutifulness in formulating an effective evacuation plan and its successful implementation.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed gratitude to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Director General of ISI Lt. General Nadeem Anjum for their special efforts in the evacuation process which involved multiple challenges and risks.

However, the government authorities evacuated the Pakistani nations through safe routes. They are being moved in small groups from Khartoum to safe locations. The measures for the protection of the stranded Pakistani nationals in Sudan were being constantly monitored and Pakistan’s embassy was also in constant contact with them.

The embassy had also established a helpline where the stranded Pakistanis can contact for any help or guidance. — DNA