PM terms de-listing of Pakistan from EU’s updated list a major development

European Union has removed Pakistan from the List of High Risk Third Countries which have strategic deficiencies in their Anti Money Laundering and Counter Finance Terrorism regime. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said de-listing of Pakistan from EU’s updated list of high-risk third-countries is a major development which will facilitate our businesses, individuals and entities. In a tweet today, he said it is a reflection of our unwavering resolve to further strengthen anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing regime. “De-listing of Pakistan from EU’s updated list of high-risk third-countries is a major development which would facilitate our businesses, individuals and entities,” he said in a tweet. The prime minister said it was a reflection of the government’s unwavering resolve to further strengthen anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing regime. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a tweet today, said Pakistani businessmen and individuals would no longer be subjected to Enhanced Customer Due Diligence by European legal and economic operators. The European Union (EU) authorities removed Pakistan from the list of ‘High-Risk Third Countries’ that had strategic deficiencies in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and posed a serious threat to their financial system.