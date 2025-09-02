PM, Tajik President satisfaction on ongoing bilateral cooperation during call-on in Beijing

BEIJING, SEP 2 (APP/DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met President of Republic of Tajikistan where both leaders expressed their satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in all areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders, met here, agreed to enhance collaboration in diverse fields including trade and investment, connectivity, energy, regional security, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Tajikistan relations rooted in shared cultural, historical, and religious ties.

The two leaders also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of common concern.