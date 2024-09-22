Sunday, September 22, 2024
Main Menu

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police mobile near Mallam Jabba

| September 22, 2024
Shehbaz Sharif

LONDON, Sep 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police mobile near Mallam Jabba, district Swat.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred policeman in Jannah and offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

President felicitates Sri Lanka's president-elect on his electoral victory

President felicitates Sri Lanka’s president-elect on his electoral victory

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended heartfelt felicitations onRead More

Shehbaz Sharif

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police mobile near Mallam Jabba

LONDON, Sep 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attackRead More

Comments are Closed