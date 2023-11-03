Friday, November 3, 2023
| November 3, 2023
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned terrorist attack near a police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan, in which four passers-by were killed and 15 police officials and civilians sustained injuries.

According to police, the vehicle carrying elite force personnel was targeted by unknown militants.

In a condolence message, the prime minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of citizens in the blast.

He also prayed for elevation of ranks of the departed souls in Jannah and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with equanimity.

The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He said war against terrorists would continue until complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism from the country.

“Thanks to the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies, we have been thwarting the evil intentions of the terrorists,” he said.

