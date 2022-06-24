Friday, June 24, 2022
PM Shehzad greets Bangladesh Prime Minister upon completion of Padma Bridge

| June 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of PadmaBridge and termed the inauguration as an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh. 

