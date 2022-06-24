PM Shehzad greets Bangladesh Prime Minister upon completion of Padma Bridge
ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of PadmaBridge and termed the inauguration as an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh.
