PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan isolation myths: Dar

LONDON, Sep 7 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the claims of Pakistan being in international isolation have been proven wrong due to the active guidance and tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.

Speaking to the media, Dar highlighted that Pakistan has secured a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for two years, garnering 182 votes— a significant increase compared to the single-vote majority it achieved 12 years ago. The first congratulatory message was received from David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary.

He stated that Pakistan will actively contribute as a non-permanent member during its term and is currently engaged in discussions with permanent member states to finalize its agenda. Pakistan aims to play a proactive role in addressing global conflicts and plans to strongly advocate for the issues of Palestine, Kashmir, and Islamophobia at the UNSC.

He emphasized that it is the global community’s responsibility to implement UN resolutions on international conflicts. He expressed regret that the UN resolutions on Kashmir remained unimplemented.

Similarly, resolutions concerning the Gaza bombings have yielded no results, despite the tragic loss of over 40,000 Palestinian lives. Pakistan will persist in advocating for these issues across all forums, including the OIC, D8, and the UN.

Dar mentioned that he has already taken up the issues of Palestine, Kashmir, and Islamophobia at various forums.

Additionally, for the first time, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has appointed a special representative of the Secretary-General specifically to combat Islamophobia.

He noted that Pakistan has already sent nine consignments of medical and essential supplies to Palestine. Moreover, Pakistan has decided to continue the education of Palestinian medical students whose studies were interrupted or left incomplete by admitting them to complete their studies in Pakistani medical colleges.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that efforts are underway to quickly restore flights between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, which will benefit the Pakistani diaspora.

“We’ve updated laws to meet UK Aviation Authority standards to resolve the PIA flight issue,” Dar said. He also noted that a previous PTI minister’s statement had led to the grounding of Pakistani aircraft in Europe and the UK.

During his UK visit, Dar revealed plans to privatize Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and outsource Islamabad International Airport, aiming for completion by the 10th of next month. He stressed that Pakistan values its partnership with the UK, with the Pakistani diaspora being a key element of this relationship.

Discussing his meetings with UK ministers and others, he described his discussion with the British Foreign Secretary as highly positive, with both parties committed to elevating their bilateral strategic relations. With over 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UK and a trade volume exceeding four figures, the partnership is poised for significant growth.

He said that the incumbent government not only aims to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis but also seeks to allocate 5 to 7 special seats in Parliament for them. However, this requires a constitutional amendment, which would need the cooperation of other parties.

He mentioned that the current government plans to introduce a dedicated housing scheme in the federal capital for overseas Pakistanis through the Capital Development Authority (CDA), allowing them to own a plot or house there.

He stated that, through his efforts, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of Pakistan has approved the long-awaited completion of the Mirpur-Islamgarh Bridge over the Mangla Dam, the country’s second largest reservoir, in response to the demand from the Kashmiri community.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government without naming it explicitly, he noted that the country’s economy, which was ranked 24th in 2017, fell to 42nd in subsequent years due to the inexperienced policies introduced after 2018. Electricity prices surged to nearly 47 per unit because of PTI’s misguided policies, which could have been around Rs15 per unit had the PML-N government not been overthrown in 2017.

He said that if the no-confidence motion against PTI had not succeeded, a default was inevitable. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Pakistan has the potential to reach new heights with dedication and effective use of its resources. He also condemned the May 9 incident as distressing, asserting that attacks on security installations are unacceptable.

He stated that Pakistan has the potential to rise. Currently, 24 State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) are being privatized on a fast-track basis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly to revive the economy, with a focus on IT development and youth training. The country’s agriculture also has significant growth potential, while the judicial system requires improvement.