PM Shehbaz welcomes Muslim World League chief in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 13 /DNA/ – Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad this evening.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar , Members of the National Assembly Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Ms. Zeb Jaffar and Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch were also present.

The Secretary General was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan H.E. Nawaf Saeed Al Malky.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed Dr. Al-Issa and thanked him for his participation in the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, held in Islamabad on 12-13 July.

The Prime Minister appreciated the invaluable role of the Muslim World League in promoting the true and moderate image of Islam, fostering unity among the Ummah, and advancing the message of tolerance, fraternity, and interfaith harmony across the world. In this regard, he commended the Secretary General’s personal leadership in steering the League’s global outreach and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for its initiatives.

The Prime Minister underscored the critical importance of the MWL’s advocacy on religious dialogue to deal with the issues confronting the Muslim world today, including the ongoing regional situation vis a vis Iran and the brotherly Gulf states, the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, and other challenges facing Muslim communities around the globe.

He recalled Dr. Al-Issa’s earlier visits to Pakistan and his numerous contributions, including the hosting of the International Summit on Girls’ Education held in Islamabad, and expressed satisfaction over the continued collaboration between Pakistan and the MWL on education, interfaith dialogue, and countering extremism and Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister conveyed his respectful regards to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his warm good wishes for His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Dr. Al-Issa thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation and lauded Pakistan’s leadership role within the Muslim world. He reaffirmed the Muslim World League’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan across religious, educational, and humanitarian domains.

While lauding the Prime Minister for his leading role in the recent regional peace efforts, Dr. Al-Issa also expressed his deep appreciation for the role played by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces & Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their untiring efforts and invaluable contribution in the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The Prime Minister thanked the Secretary General for his visit and agreed to continue close coordination on shared priorities, including the early completion of ongoing joint projects and initiatives between Pakistan and the Muslim World League.