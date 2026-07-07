PM Shehbaz vows to eliminate terrorism, strengthen Pakistan-Türkiye economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, as the country’s security forces were working tirelessly and the day was not far when the menace would be completely eliminated.

Addressing the federal cabinet at the start of its meeting, the prime minister paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force Group Captain Asim Tariq, who was martyred a few days ago in Islamabad while intervening to stop an assault on a woman. He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

The prime minister said the accused had been arrested and would be brought to justice in accordance with the law. He also lauded the sacrifices of the country’s security forces in the fight against terrorism, referring to the recent killing of 15 terrorists in Balochistan. He said the armed forces and law enforcement agencies were continuing operations day and night to restore lasting peace across the country.

The cabinet offered Fateha for the martyrs on the prime minister’s request.

Highlighting his recent foreign engagements, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to his visit to Türkiye, where he attended a comprehensive business conference featuring presentations on the privatization of Pakistan’s power distribution companies, renewable energy, transmission losses, and investment opportunities in the mines and minerals sector.

He said a large number of Turkish investors and business leaders attended the conference and expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s economic potential. The prime minister said extensive preparations by both sides had helped present Pakistan’s investment prospects effectively, including opportunities in the maritime sector and other key areas.

He expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, adding that productive discussions were held with Turkish leadership on expanding collaboration in multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said both countries remained committed to deepening their longstanding brotherly ties. He expressed optimism that Pakistan-Türkiye relations would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead through enhanced trade, investment and strategic cooperation.