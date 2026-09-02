PM Shehbaz vows to boost bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan to $200m

ISLAMABAD, AUG 2: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his resolve to boost bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan to $200 million within next two years, calling for greater engagement between the two countries.

“Our present day bilateral trade hovers around $16 million which is not a patch on our friendship, our brotherhood and our very strong relations,” the premier remarked while addressing a joint presser alongside Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Japarov at the Kyrgyz presidential palace in Bishkek.

According to the prime minister, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education, science and technology, and culture.

“During the bilateral talks, focus was placed on promoting trade relations,” he said, adding that both countries wanted to increase bilateral trade to $200 million per annum.

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan will help expand trade relations between the private sectors, he said.

PM Shehbaz described the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan as a welcome development.

He said declaring Lahore and the Kyrgyz city of Osh twin cities would help strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz said that both countries will also work together against terrorism and extremism, and address climate change.

The prime minister thanked the Kyrgyz president for his “excellent hospitality” and congratulated the leadership and people of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day.

He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and praised its leadership for successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Following their bilateral meeting, the Kyrgyz president personally drove PM Shehbaz to the airport to see him off.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz was warmly received upon arrival at the presidential palace, where he was accorded a guard of honour.

Multiple MoUs signed

Before the joint presser, top officials of the two countries signed multiple bilateral accords to enhance bilateral cooperation across trade, security, education, environment, and technology sectors.

PM Shehbaz and President Zhaparov witnessed the ceremony where the representatives from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents.

Both leaders signed a joint statement encompassing the discussions and goals of PM Shehbaz’s three-day visit to the country.

The two sides signed a diplomatic Programme of Cooperation between their foreign ministries for 2026-2027, besides a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic to strengthen research collaboration.

Both countries finalised agreements on transit trade to facilitate bilateral commercial movement, and promote science and technological cooperation, besides signing a treaty on extradition.

The governments of both countries formulated a draft agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

An MoU was signed between the interior ministries of Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic to combat the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, precursor chemicals, and related issues.

The Kyrgyz health ministry and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council signed an MoU focused on cooperation in medical education, while another MoU was signed between the education ministries of both countries to promote cooperation in the field of education.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in the field of environment and climate change.

The National Defence University Pakistan and the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic signed an MoU for academic research and cooperative activities.

The National Agency for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the Kyrgyz president and the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority signed an MoU for cooperation in virtual assets.

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on the establishment of a sister city relationship between Lahore and Osh city of Kyrgyzstan.

OJSC Kyrgyz Post and Pakistan Post reached a bilateral agreement for mutually beneficial cooperation in postal services and e-commerce.

An agreement was signed between Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on cooperation to boost bilateral business ties.