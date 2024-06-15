PM Shehbaz vows to abolish all ministries, departments burdening exchequer

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to abolish all institutions, ministries and departments that have become a burden on the exchequer, saying that this move alone will save tax payers’ billions of rupees and put the country on the path of prosperity.

“The abolishment of all ministries and department which, instead of serving [nation], have become a burden on the masses is indispensable,” the premier stated while addressing the nation on Saturday.

“When we came to power, the economic conditions at that time were evident to everyone, and we saved the country from default,” the premier said.

The PM gave credit to the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance and the top leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) including President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for pulling the country out of difficult economic situation.

Appreciating his government’s prudent economic policies, PM Shehbaz said the country was now moving on a path of progress after coming out of economic difficulties.

“However, this way is not only difficult and long but also requires sacrifice from higher-ups in the government and the elite. The entire nation’s eyes are set on the government to see how it steers Pakistan out of the economic crisis and brings about a revolution of prosperity in the country,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said that since he retook the reins of the country with the help of people’s support in form of votes and trust, inflation had dropped to 12% from 38% as a result of the government’s policies.

“This would promote investment and the country would walk down the path of prosperity at a greater pace,” PM Shehbaz said.

PM Shehbaz then referred to the latest petrol and diesel price cuts as a “relief” to the inflation-hit masses.

He, however, admitted that these steps were still not enough amid “storm of inflation” during the last four years that “broke the backbone” of poor class.

PM Shehbaz promised the nation to take further measures to keep providing relief to them and bringing down the inflation, expand investments and provide opportunities of higher education to the youngsters.

“We are not only serious about making Quaid’s dream true but also assure the nation that no difficulty would be an obstacle in our way if we work hard and keep the sentiment of sacrifice and selflessness alive,” he added.

The prime minister said: “Lamenting the past serves no purpose; instead, we must learn from it to reclaim Pakistan’s lost glory.” He emphasised the commitment to realising the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, saying that with a spirit of sacrifice and dedication, “no one can impede our progress.”=DNA