PM Shehbaz vows Centre-provinces cooperation to modernise Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the digitisation and modernisation of the Pakistan Railways and the provision of state-of-the-art facilities would play a key role in strengthening the national economy.

The prime minister expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new Shalimar Express and the newly upgraded waiting rooms and CIP lounges at Karachi Cantt Railway Station.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The prime minister said that soon after assuming office, Abbasi worked diligently to modernise the railway system. After revamping Lahore Railway Station, Karachi Cantt Station has also been upgraded with contemporary facilities.

He said that all railway stations in the province would be modernised in coordination with the Sindh government to ensure better travel facilities for the passengers.

He said like Sindh and Punjab, such coordination with the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan should be evolved, which would ultimate make the Pakistan Railways the best transport system of this region.

PM Shehbaz said the railways freight system is also being organised, while the federal and Sindh governments have a partnership to provide transportation for Thar coal, with both governments investing 50% each in the project.

He assured that all required funds would be released in this regard so that the set targets of the projects could be achieved.

The premier said the Shalimar Express running between Karachi and Lahore has been converted into a new, upgraded train. He described Karachi as not only the economic hub but also “the heart of Pakistan”.

He reiterated that cooperation with the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan would continue to ensure modernisation across the railway network and help stabilise the economy.

The prime minister praised Abbasi’s leadership, calling him the “hero of today’s ceremony”, and congratulated him for transforming the outdated railway system.

He said the federal government would work with all provinces to extend the railway network to Central Asia, specifically highlighting the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway line project.

He also emphasised reviving the Islamabad–Tehran-Istanbul rail route, which would boost our economy to the heights.

The prime minister noted that Abbasi has initiated discussions with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $2 billion loan to further upgrade Pakistan Railways’ line from Karachi to Rohri, and that it would ultimately be connected to the Reko Diq project.

Responding to CM Shah’s request to include the KCR project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister assured full cooperation, calling it a vital initiative.

He said he had flagged the KCR project at every international forum and we would jointly revive it as this project was inevitable for the people of Karachi. He hoped this project would soon become a reality.

The prime minister said that 54 railway stations have already been modernised, and once all stations — big or small — are upgraded, he would recommend a presidential award for the railways minister.

Earlier, Minister Abbasi said that under the prime minister’s guidance, significant improvements were achieved in just eight months, including the modernisation of Karachi Cantt Station and the renewal of the Shalimar Express.

He added that Rs1 billion is being spent on upgrading Rohri Station, while work is also underway at Karachi City Station.

The prime minister said that 14 trains are being outsourced under government policy, and railway hospitals and schools are also being given to private administration, while ensuring full protection for railway employees. Work on the ML-1 project is also progressing, he added.

The Sindh chief minister reaffirmed full cooperation from the provincial government for the improvement of the railways.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the new Shalimar Express at Karachi Cantt Station by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque, as well as inspecting the modernisation and digitisation works.

He visited the upgraded waiting area, CIP lounge, state-of-the-art dining hall and computerised ticketing system, accompanied by federal ministers, senior railway officials, and the Railways IG.

The ceremony was also attended by foreign diplomats and parliament members, senior officers from the federal as well as provincial governments.