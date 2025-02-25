PM Shehbaz visits Tashkent’s Independence Monument, honors Uzbek history

TASHKENT, FEB 25 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, paid a solemn visit to the iconic Independence Monument in Tashkent today, as part of his official trip to Uzbekistan. The visit underscores the shared historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, while reaffirming the commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Prime Minister Sharif laid a floral wreath at the monument, a symbol of Uzbekistan’s rich history and its journey toward sovereignty. The Prime Minister expressed his admiration for Uzbekistan’s progress and resilience, drawing parallels with Pakistan’s own struggle for independence and development.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Sharif stated, “The Independence Monument stands as a testament to the courage and determination of the Uzbek people. Pakistan and Uzbekistan share a common vision for peace, prosperity, and regional connectivity. This visit is a reminder of our shared values and the need to work together for a brighter future.”

Prime Minister was also briefed about the 3000 year history of Uzbek nation and its heroes while visiting the monument.

The visit to the monument will follow a series of high-level meetings with Uzbek officials, focusing on enhancing trade, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges. Both nations are committed to bolster regional connectivity and economic integration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. The trip is expected to yield new agreements in areas such as agriculture, regional connectivity, technology, and education, further solidifying the bond between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.