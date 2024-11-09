PM Shehbaz visits Police Service Center in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, NOV 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the Police Service Center established for facilitation of diplomatic community in Islamabad.
This is the first time that such a comprehensive service centre has been established in the history of the Diplomatic Enclave, aligning with the government’s focus on enhancing the convenience and safety of diplomats and foreign residents.
« Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: morality ministry (Previous News)
Related News
Message of CM Maryam Nawaz on Iqbal Day
LAHORE, NOV 9 /DNA/ – “I will be the servant of him who loves theRead More
Ready to sacrifice life for Imran Khan’s release, vows Gandapur at Swabi power show
SWABI, NOV 9: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to secureRead More
Comments are Closed