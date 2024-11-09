Saturday, November 9, 2024
PM Shehbaz visits Police Service Center in Islamabad

November 9, 2024
Police Service Center

ISLAMABAD, NOV 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the Police Service Center established for facilitation of diplomatic community in Islamabad.

This is the first time that such a comprehensive service centre has been established in the history of the Diplomatic Enclave, aligning with the government’s focus on enhancing the convenience and safety of diplomats and foreign residents.

