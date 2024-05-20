PM Shehbaz visits Iranian Embassy to offer condolences on President Raisi’s death

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad this afternoon, to convey his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Iran on the tragic demise of President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Hossain Abdollahian, and other senior Iranian officials who died in a helicopter crash yesterday.

While speaking to the Ambassador of Iran, Mr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the late Iranian President. He fondly recalled his interactions with President Raisi, who he said was a great leader, a visionary and a scholar.

He recalled his productive interactions with the late Iranian President in 2022 and 2023. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would remain committed to further strengthening of the brotherly ties between the two countries as he and the late President had jointly agreed upon during the latter’s recent successful visit to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy on this solemn occasion.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mr. Ata Tarar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and the Foreign Secretary.