PM Shehbaz visits Iran embassy to condole Israeli attack victims



ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, earlier today, to sign the condolence book opened by the Iranian mission to honour the martyrs and injured Iranians during the recent Israeli aggression against Iran. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and the Foreign Secretary.





The Prime Minister was received by Amb. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan and his senior colleagues. He expressed his deepest condolences to the people and Government of Iran, while reaffirming Pakistan’s sympathy and solidarity with Iran during this difficult time. He paid rich tributes to the resilience and courage of the Iranian nation, while offering his prayers for those who had embraced martyrdom, as well as for the swift recovery of the injured.



While assuring the Iranian side of Pakistan’s consistent and continued support, the Prime Minister also conveyed his good wishes and respects for Iranian Supreme Leader His Eminence Ayatullah Ali Khamenei, as well as for President Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian.