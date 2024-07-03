PM Shehbaz, Uzbek President discuss mutual interests at SCO Summit
ASTANA, JUL 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
The leaders discussed enhancing bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and mutual interests within the SCO framework.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties and collaboration in various sectors.
« Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT (Previous News)
(Next News) Independence Day of Belarus celebrated in Islamabad »
Related News
PM Shehbaz joins Erdogan and Aliyev at Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit
ASTANA, JUL 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in an inaugural session ofRead More
Security Forces eliminate high-profile terrorist in Bajaur Operation
RAWALPINDI, JUL 3 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bajaur District,Read More
Comments are Closed