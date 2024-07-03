Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Main Menu

PM Shehbaz, Uzbek President discuss mutual interests at SCO Summit

| July 3, 2024
PM Shehbaz, Uzbek President discuss mutual interests at SCO Summit

ASTANA, JUL 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

The leaders discussed enhancing bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and mutual interests within the SCO framework.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties and collaboration in various sectors.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PM Shehbaz joins Erdogan and Aliyev at Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

PM Shehbaz joins Erdogan and Aliyev at Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

ASTANA, JUL 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in an inaugural session ofRead More

Security forces kill four terrorists in D.I.Khan

Security Forces eliminate high-profile terrorist in Bajaur Operation

RAWALPINDI, JUL 3 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bajaur District,Read More

Comments are Closed