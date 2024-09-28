Saturday, September 28, 2024
Main Menu

PM Shehbaz, US President Biden exchange good wishes during UNGA reception

| September 28, 2024
PM Shehbaz, US President Biden exchange good wishes during UNGA reception

New York: 28 Sep (DNA) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly session

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met during the reception.

Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other.

The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Serena Hotels celebrates World Tourism Day

Serena Hotels celebrates World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 28 (DNA) -Serena Hotels celebrated World Tourism Day 2024 with a significant panelRead More

PM Shehbaz, US President Biden exchange good wishes during UNGA reception

PM Shehbaz, US President Biden exchange good wishes during UNGA reception

New York: 28 Sep (DNA) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s attended a reception hostedRead More

Comments are Closed