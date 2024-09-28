PM Shehbaz, US President Biden exchange good wishes during UNGA reception
New York: 28 Sep (DNA) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly session
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met during the reception.
Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other.
The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.
