PM Shehbaz urges diplomacy to end Mideast crisis in call with Iranian president

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, during which both leaders discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East and stressed the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the current regional developments and “emphasised the urgent need to restore calm through diplomatic engagement.”

During the conversation, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for Iran on all international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He also underscored the importance of upholding international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the PMO said.

In response, President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz for the gesture and appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled stance in support of Iran during the ongoing crisis.

He also acknowledged Islamabad’s constructive role in promoting peace and preventing further escalation in the region.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of unity in the Muslim world in addressing current geopolitical challenges. They also pledged to maintain close contact and coordination moving forward, the statement read.

Iran-Israel ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire”, but its status remained unclear as Tel Aviv alleged that Tehran carried out missile attacks in violation of the truce.

However, the US president called the truce effective after berating Israel and Iran for ceasefire violations.

Israel PM’s office said in a statement it refrained from further strikes on Iran after President Trump’s call. Meanwhile, Iran’s top security body says ‘powerful military response forced Israeli regime to halt its aggression unilaterally’.

Trump’s announcement came after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

Russia, France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia welcome truce announcement after 12 days of war between Mideast rivals.

In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the war. Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 974 people and wounded 3,458 others, according to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.

— With additional input from AFP