PM Shehbaz unveils multi-billion rupee development plan for Balochistan

Bureau Report

QUETTA, JAN 8 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced numerous development projects worth billions of rupees in education and infrastructure sectors in Balochistan.

He was addressing the political leadership of Balochistan in Quetta today.

The Prime Minister said five Daanish Schools will be established in the province to provide quality education to deserving children.

Regarding infrastructure projects, he said Chaman-Karachi (N-25) highway, costing 300 billion rupees, will be constructed to facilitate the people of Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said funds are being provided to all provinces under the National Finance Commission award.

He reiterated to move forward on path of development and prosperity of the country with collective efforts and mutual consultation.

The Prime Minister highlighted that on the demand of the then Chief Minister of Balochistan, Punjab took a lead to annually divert financial resources from its own share of NFC to Balochistan.

He said so far, 175 billion rupees have been provided by the Punjab Government during the last 16 years.

The Prime Minister further said that 400 million dollars received from the World Bank are also being spent for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

Talking about counter-terrorism efforts in Balochistan, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and Balochistan police for their sacrifices in the fight against this menace.

He said Fitna al-Khawarij gets support from foreign countries.

He reaffirmed nation’s unflinching resolve in fighting terrorism till its complete elimination.

Appreciating Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti and his cabinet, he said after a long time, there is a government in Balochistan, which is making serious and sincere efforts for the development of the province.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said provincial government is taking serious coordinated, and result-oriented measures to pull Balochistan out of backwardness.

He said that for the first time in the province’s history, hundered percent of the funds allocated for the development budget have been utilized in a transparent manner.

He described this achievement as clear evidence of improved planning, financial discipline.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his special cooperation and keen interest in Balochistan’s development.