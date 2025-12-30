PM Shehbaz, UAE President meet in Rahim Yar Khan Palace

RAHIM YAR KHAN, DEC 30 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, at Sheikh Zayed Palace, Rahim Yar Khan, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister & Prime Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Ata Tarar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.

During their warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders carried forward discussions from their recent meeting in Islamabad on 26 December, 2025, when His Highness paid his first official visit to Pakistan as President of UAE.

The Prime Minister reiterated his firm resolve to elevate the longstanding, brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE into a strategic, mutually beneficial, economic partnership. He stressed upon the need for both sides to actively pursue enhancement in bilateral trade through a quantum jump which will bring it to the desired level. The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in a wide range of areas including IT, energy, mining & minerals, as well as defence cooperation.

While expressing his great admiration for the UAE’s remarkable progress under His Highness’ dynamic and visionary leadership, the Prime Minister thanked the UAE President for his patronage and commitment to foster stronger ties between the two countries. He also appreciated the UAE for hosting 2.1 million Pakistanis, who were playing an important role in strengthening ties between both countries.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the two leaders also exchanged views on a variety of subjects.

The meeting capped off a year of extensive leadership-level engagements between Pakistan and the UAE.