PM Shehbaz, UAE President hold key bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11 Feb: /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati, Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting, both leaders stressed the need for further strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries. The talks emphasised cooperation in economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity. The leaders agreed to make 2025 a year of action.

The meeting provided an opportunity to address the significance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global trends in governance and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations. They underscored the importance of leveraging these shifts to accelerate development and build a better future for all.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on recent developments in the Middle East. They stressed the need for intensified international efforts for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Palestine, based on the two-state solution, to ensure regional security, stability, and peace.

Prime Minister Sharif arrived in Abu Dhabi during his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by His Highness the President of the UAE. The Prime Minister is visiting the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025, being held in Dubai under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”.