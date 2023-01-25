PM Shehbaz, UAE President discuss ways to further enhance brotherly relations

Rahim Yar Khan, JAN 25: /DNA/ – Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates arrived in Pakistan on a private visit, on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates arrived in Rahim Yar Khan today on a private visit to Pakistan. He was welcomed at the Airport by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Caretaker Chief Minister of the Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi were also present on this occasion.

During their meeting at the Airport, both the leaders expressed their resolve to further enhance brotherly relations between the two countries. The Prime Minister recalled his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and emphasized that both countries would work on the understandings reached between the two leaders during his visit to the UAE, in various fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE said that the brotherly relations between the two countries went back many decades and his father, who had immense love for Pakistan and its people, laid the foundation of their bilateral ties. He further stated that he considered Pakistan as his second home and assured the Prime Minister that the UAE would always stand by Pakistan.