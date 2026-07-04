PM Shehbaz, Turkcell CEO discuss digital cooperation in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4 /DNA/ – Chief Executive Officer of Turkcell, Ali Taha Koç, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul today. During the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of deepening Pakistan–Türkiye cooperation in the digital and technology sectors. He shared the Government’s vision of establishing a Pakistan–Türkiye Digital Corridor to strengthen regional digital connectivity, facilitate secure cross-border data flows, and advance the integration of digital infrastructure.

Highlighting Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Prime Minister invited Turkcell to explore long-term collaboration with Pakistani institutions in areas including 5G deployment, network optimization, spectrum management, digital infrastructure and technology transfer. He also encouraged the company to consider partnerships in the local manufacturing of telecommunications equipment, software development, digital skills development and capacity building, noting that such cooperation would strengthen Pakistan’s technology ecosystem while generating opportunities for innovation, employment and sustainable growth.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to maintaining a transparent, predictable and investment-friendly business environment, supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), to facilitate strategic investments in high-value sectors, particularly information and communication technologies.

Mr. Ali Taha Koç appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s forward-looking digital transformation agenda and expressed Turkcell’s keen interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration in telecommunications, digital infrastructure and emerging technologies. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to working closely with the relevant Pakistani stakeholders to develop mutually beneficial partnerships that contribute to the shared economic and technological aspirations of Pakistan and Türkiye.