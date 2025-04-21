PM Shehbaz to visit Turkey for two-day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 /DNA/ – The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will be visiting Ankara, Turkiye, on 22 April 2025. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on recent developments in the region and beyond.

As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Turkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations. The two countries also have institutionalized leadership-level mechanism in the form of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest. The 7th session of HLSCC was held in Islamabad on 12–13 February, 2025. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had co-chaired the 7th session.

The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.