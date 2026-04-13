PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia after US-Iran Islamabad Talks

ISLAMABAD, APR 13: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Saudi Arabia within the next 48 hours following an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Geo News reported on Monday.

During the visit to Riyadh, a longstanding ally of Pakistan, the premier is expected to hold consultations on key regional and international developments, signalling continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries.



The visit follows much-anticipated talks in Islamabad, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday and were the first direct US-Iranian meeting in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The negotiations came days after a ceasefire began on Tuesday, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that has killed thousands of people across the Gulf, throttled vital supplies of energy and sparked fears of a wider regional conflict.

A formal agreement was not reached after the intense 21-hour discussions, and following that, the US military said it would begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, jeopardising a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Meanwhile, discussions on financial cooperation are also expected to feature prominently, particularly after Riyadh and Doha announced $5 billion in assistance for Pakistan.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is also expected to join the delegation in Riyadh, subject to the completion of his ongoing visit to the United States.

While a ceasefire remains in place and Iran has stopped attacking US sites in Gulf nations, Pakistan sent fighter jets and other military forces to Saudi Arabia to boost security under a defence pact between the two countries.

Riyadh and Islamabad signed a mutual defence pact in September 2025, committing both sides to treat any aggression against either country as an attack on both. That significantly deepened a decades-old security partnership.