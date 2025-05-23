PM Shehbaz to visit four friendly countries from May 25-30, says FO

ISLAMABAD, MAY 23: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would undertake official visits to four friendly countries, including Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25 till 30 to express “acknowledgement for the support extended to Pakistan during recent conflict with India”.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), the premier would have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries, covering issues related to bilateral ties, matters of regional and international importance.

He would also attend the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from May 29-30, added the statement.

Earlier today, the prime minister also met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who will lead a high-level delegation comprising key parliamentarians to global capitals to present Pakistan’s case at the international level after the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

During today’s meeting, the PPP chief thanked the premier for trusting him with this diplomatic task and entrusting him with the leadership of the Pakistani delegation.

“I hope that under your leadership, this delegation will present Pakistan’s position and narrative to the world in a comprehensive and effective manner,” the prime minister said.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, and targeted several Indian military installations across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as “precise and proportionate”, were carried out in response to India’s continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan’s territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at “terrorist targets”.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.