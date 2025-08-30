PM Shehbaz to present regional strategy at SCO summit in China

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – At the invitation of President Xi Jinping of China, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, will lead a delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the SCO CHS Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, 2025.

The SCO CHS Summit will bring together Heads of State and Government from SCO member States, including Pakistan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The SCO CHS Plus meeting, held in an expanded format, will include leaders from Mongolia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Türkiye, Egypt, the Maldives, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations and heads of various regional and international organizations.

At the SCO CHS Summit, Prime Minister Sharif will present Pakistan’s perspectives on pressing regional and global issues, highlighting strategies to strengthen the SCO’s role in fostering regional cooperation and stability.

The SCO CHS, as the Organization’s highest decision-making body, provides strategic, political, and security guidance, adopting declarations, statements, and key decisions that shape the SCO’s agenda. The SCO CHS Plus, a themed Summit, fosters broader dialogue with invited leaders, focusing on critical regional and global priorities.

During the CHS Plus meeting, Prime Minister Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, enhancing regional security, and advancing sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the Summits, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government from SCO member States and other invited leaders to strengthen diplomatic relations.=DNA