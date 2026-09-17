PM Shehbaz to lead Pakistan’s delegation  to UNGA, says FO

Pakistan has expressed concerns over the situation in Bab al-Mandab — one of the busiest and most contested global maritime chokepoints

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the high-level segment of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week, Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan confirmed on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, the spokesperson said the prime minister would highlight Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global developments, reaffirming the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The official theme of the 81st session is ‘Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All’, while the UNGA debate is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 26, with a final sitting on September 28.

The FO spokesperson said the prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officials.

“In his UNGA address, the prime minister will outline Pakistan’s priorities on sustainable development, climate change, counterterrorism, Islamophobia, global economic challenges, UN reforms and issues confronting the Global South,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said the premier would also draw attention to the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will participate in high-level events and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and the UN Secretary-General to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism, the UN Charter, regional peace and international cooperation, the spokesperson added.

Pakistan has expressed concerns over the situation in Bab al-Mandab — one of the busiest and most contested global maritime chokepoints.

Houthis last week seized effective control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, including the historic port of Mocha, and Perim Island in the Bab al-Mandab, or “Gate of Tears” strait, at the sea’s mouth.

“The situation in Bab al-Mandab is a matter of serious concern, said the Foreign Office spokesperson.

The spokesperson urged Yemen’s Houthis to stop their “activities”, stressing the need for bringing peace to the entire region.

He said Pakistan’s discussions with relevant stakeholders “revolve around bringing peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy and not through coercive measures”.

The FO spokesperson further said that Pakistan is closely and seriously monitoring the situation in the Middle East, while condemning a “heinous” Houthi attack that he said had hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

“We strongly condemn attacks on holy sites,” Khan said, praising the swift and heroic actions of the Saudi armed forces in foiling the attack.

“Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder unwaveringly with the brotherly kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the security and sanctity of Haramain Sharifain, a responsibility that every Pakistani holds close to their heart,” he added.

The FO spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment “in intent and spirit” to implementing the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) with Saudi Arabia and the trilateral Makkah Defence Alliance.

Responding to a question about whether any mechanism had been devised to thwart recent Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan remained committed to implementing both agreements.

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over “highly provocative and unacceptable” action by an Indian naval vessel in Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on September 15, 2026.

Addressing the press briefing, Khan said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday and lodged a strong protest over the incident.

He said the Pakistan Navy was conducting the annual exercise SEASPARK-26 when the Indian vessel carried out aggressive manoeuvres in dangerously close proximity to a Pakistani naval ship, resulting in contact between the two vessels.

“The incident constituted a serious violation of international law and the bilateral agreement on advance notice and military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements signed in 1991, and posed a risk to regional peace and stability,” Khan said.

Pakistan also urged India to strictly adhere to international law and bilateral agreements, particularly those aimed at preventing incidents at sea, the spokesperson said.