PM Shehbaz thanks UAE’s Maktoum for Independence Day greetings

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended his heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their warm wishes on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In a message on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the prime minister thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, for his felicitations.

“I thank Your Highness and the entire leadership of UAE for always standing with Pakistan in our journey towards peace, progress, and prosperity,” the premier wrote. He also expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-UAE relations, stating, “I am confident that by working together, we can build a bright future for our peoples. Long live Pakistan-UAE brotherhood.”

The UAE Prime Minister, in his message, reiterated his country’s unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of exploring new avenues for growth and working together to ensure a future marked by prosperity and success for both nations.