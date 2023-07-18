PM Shehbaz thanks UAE president for helping Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 18 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic call with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates today.

The Prime Minister conveyed profound gratitude for His Highness’ firm support for the economic and financial stability of Pakistan which certainly manifested His Highness deep affection and care for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. The Prime Minister also conveyed gratitude for the deposits of USD 1 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan.

Recalling his successful visit to UAE in January, the Prime Minister reiterated the common resolve of leadership in both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

Prime Minister also conveyed gratitude to His Highness for kind invitation for COP28 and appreciated UAE’s role in combating climate change. He also expressed satisfaction on the discussion about prospective solutions to climate change challenges held during COP28 President-designate visit to Pakistan on 6th July 2023.

Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE. The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and UAE have a history of close relationship characterized by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.