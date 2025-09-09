PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Israel’s unlawful bombing in Doha

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, earlier tonight.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the unlawful and heinous bombing in Doha by Israeli forces today, that resulted in the loss of precious lives and damage to civilian property. He conveyed his deepest sympathies and expressed solidarity with His Highness the Amir, the Qatari Royal Family, as well as with the people of Qatar.

The Prime Minister termed Israel’s attack as a dastardly act, that showed the mindset of its leaders, who were willing to go to any length in the blind pursuit of their nefarious goals. He called the Israeli aggression a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, that posed a most dangerous provocation and could imperil regional peace and stability.

The Prime Minister assured His Highness that Pakistan stood like a rock with the State of Qatar, against Israel’s aggression and called for unity within the ranks of the Ummah at this critical time.

While thanking the Prime Minister for his telephone call as well as for the sincere expression of solidarity with the people of Qatar at this challenging moment, His Highness the Amir said that he was deeply touched by this thoughtful gesture shown by the Prime Minister, that reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

Both leaders agreed to remain in contact in the interest of regional peace and security.