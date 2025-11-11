PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Indian-backed terrorist attack near Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP/DNA):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks carried out in the federal capital’s G-11 Judicial Complex (Katcheri), describing it as a heinous acts of terror orchestrated by Indian-backed proxies operating from Afghan soil.

The PM expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and patience for their families. “My heartfelt sympathies, as well as those of the entire nation, are with the families of the martyrs,” he said in a news release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical treatment for them.

Condemning the “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies,” the prime minister said that targeting innocent Pakistani citizens through cross-border terrorism was an abhorrent and cowardly act. “These attacks are a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan,” he added.

The PM revealed that while Indian-backed militants struck in Islamabad, the same network operating from Afghan territory had also attacked innocent children in Wana. “No condemnation is enough for these attacks being carried out from Afghan soil under Indian patronage,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the blood of innocent Pakistanis would not go in vain. “We will continue our war against terrorism until the last terrorist of the so-called ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’ and ‘Fitna-e-Khawarij’ is eliminated,” he vowed.

The PM directed the concerned institutions to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and ensure that the perpetrators and their facilitators are brought to justice.

He stressed that such cowardly acts could not shake Pakistan’s resolve to root out terrorism completely. “India must immediately cease its vile policy of sponsoring terrorism in the region. The time has come for the international community to take notice and condemn these nefarious designs,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that the recent attacks had once again exposed ugly face of Indian state terrorism and it’s role in undermining regional peace and stability. “Both attacks are the worst examples of India’s state-sponsored terrorism in the region,” the PM said.