PM Shehbaz, Sri Lankan president discuss T20 World Cup venue change

ISLAMABAD, FEB 9 /DNA/ – In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday. A key topic of discussion was the possibility of the high-profile Pakistan-India match in the upcoming T20 World Cup being played in Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayake formally extended an invitation for the marquee clash to be hosted on Sri Lankan soil. He recalled the strong support Pakistan provided to Sri Lankan cricket by continuing bilateral tours during the island nation’s challenging period with terrorism, highlighting the deep historical ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly acknowledged the sentiments and the historic solidarity expressed by the Sri Lankan leader. He reciprocated by mentioning Sri Lanka’s unwavering support for Pakistan during its own difficult phases, including its commitment to touring Pakistan when other teams were hesitant—a gesture he termed “unforgettable” for the Pakistani people.

The Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake that Pakistan would consider the proposal regarding the World Cup fixture. He stated that a final decision would be communicated after necessary consultations on the matter.

The conversation underscored the strong sports diplomacy and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.