PM Shehbaz slams Imran for riling friendly countries, ruining economy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has slammed former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan for proving himself ungrateful to his ‘benefactors’ and infuriating the friendly countries to the point where the country’s interests got hurt.

The prime minister was addressing a launching ceremony of Hazara Electric Supply Company in Islamabad on Friday. Hitting hard at his predecessor, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the PTI chief proved himself ungracious towards those who helped him ‘with their full might’ to take the reins of power. He lamented that Imran introduced a culture of indecency by indulging in uncouth language. He said the former premier brought Pakistan’s economy to the precipice.

“He (Imran) has ruined country’s economy. He does not care about people’s interests. He did nothing for their welfare,” PM Shehbaz rued. He said that former premier damaged the CPEC project. Instead of showing his gratitude to China which brought $30 billion investment in Pakistan, he levelled corruption charges against the Chinese officials thus enraging them. He said that Imran annoyed both China and Saudi Arabia. He said the PTI chief could not launch a single development project in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz said that the previous government neglected the gas and electricity projects. He said that Hazara Electric Company would provide electricity to the people. He also vowed to complete the gas projects worth billions of rupees. He said he fulfilled his promise with Hazara people and congratulated them on the electricity project. He said it was Nawaz Sharif’s government which ended 20-hour long loadshedding in the country. The premier resolved that his government would take all measures to launch public welfare projects.