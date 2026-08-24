PM Shehbaz, Sindh CM agree to maintain political harmony amid tensions

ISLAMABAD, AUG 24: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which they agreed to maintain political harmony and consultation on matters of national importance.

In the meeting, they also discussed affairs related to politics, Sindh province, ongoing development projects, and matters of mutual interest, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The meeting comes amid growing tensions between the PPP and PML-N, with the PPP raising concerns over the recent Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections. The PML-N emerged as the winner of the polls, which the PPP has alleged were marred by rigging and irregularities.

Last week, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the party would withhold its support for the PML-N-led government until its concerns, including over the AJK elections, were addressed.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House, Bilawal strongly criticised the conduct of the recent AJK elections, alleging that the PPP was defeated through rigging in several areas.

He said the PPP had raised its concerns ahead of the elections and had called for adequate security.

Bilawal also alleged that the PPP government in Poonch was defeated through rigging and criticised the division of the election in phases, saying the electoral process had still not been completed.

“If the PML-N wanted such a controversial election, then congratulations to them,” Bilawal said.