PM Shehbaz Sharif’s aide visits Gwadar to review CPEC projects

QUETTA, Jun. 11 (DNA): Additional Secretary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Office Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry visited Gwadar to review the pace and implementation of various ongoing development projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as per the report of Gwadar Pro.

The visit – which aimed at reviewing the ongoing uplift projects and reporting to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat from time to time so that the federal government could also pay special attention to the rapid development of Gwadar – was made on the special directive of the Prime Minister.

“Timely and quality completion of projects under CPEC will be ensured as these projects are key to the development of the economy,” the newly appointed Additional Secretary said during a meeting held to review the ongoing projects of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

GDA Director General Mujeebur Rehman Qambrani briefed the additional secretary on the ongoing projects, including construction and repair of Gwadar Old Town, Dam, Water Box and others.

“Implementation on CPEC would be done in a way that would benefit the people of Balochistan, especially Gwadar,” Chaudhry remarked.

Earlier, he presided over a meeting to discuss issues related to Pak-China Friendship Hospital. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani was also present in the meeting.