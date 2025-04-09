PM Shehbaz Sharif visits exhibition at Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
ISLAMABAD – APR 8 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the exhibition organized as part of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in Islamabad today, showcasing the country’s vast mineral potential and investment opportunities.
