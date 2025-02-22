PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan for two-day state visit on Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (DNA): At the invitation of President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan from 24-25 February 2025.

This marks Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s second visit to Azerbaijan since assuming office in March 2024. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation particularly in energy, trade, defence, education and climate sectors. Several MoUs/Agreements in multiple areas of cooperation are expected to be signed between the two sides during the visit.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship built on mutual trust, understanding and a longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation. Azerbaijan remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors.

The Prime Minister is also expected to deliver a keynote speech during a Business Forum organized in collaboration with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO). During the visit, the Prime Minister, along with the President of Azerbaijan, will also visit to Fuzuli (Karabagh) as part of a special visit to the liberated territories of Karabakh.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to further strengthening its ties with Azerbaijan, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for shared development.