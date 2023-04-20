PM Shehbaz Sharif says judiciary cannot re-write law

ISLAMABAD: Amid an ongoing constitutional and political crisis in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the judiciary to reassess its role and become the protector of Constitution.

“It does not happen anywhere in the world that a court issues a stay order against a legislation which is still in the making,” the premier said while addressing the launch ceremony of the 1973 Constitution mobile application.

He said that it was time for the State institutions to get united for upholding the Constitution in order to keep the national interest supreme.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was of the view that Pakistan was currently at the crossroads of constitutional challenges which required demonstration by the State institutions.

The Constitution had its roots in parliament and as per a globally recognised concept, the judiciary can only interpret the law, but cannot re-write it, the premier said.

The prime minister said the 1973 Constitution was the result of the hard toil of politicians from all backgrounds, who arrived at a consensus in formulation of the sacred document.

He recalled that veteran politicians of their times including former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mufti Mehmood, Khan Abdul Wali Khan, and several other political leaders who rose above their political differences to write a constitution that acted as a binding force for the federation.

He said although politicians made mistakes in the past, but it was the time to rectify them.

“We have indeed learned a lesson and we are making efforts to take Pakistan out of these problems,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

“Great people learn from their mistakes and hold the national interest high.”

He said his government took over in difficult times, however, it would not hesitate in protecting the State and the Constitution.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the decision to include 1973 Constitution in the syllabus at schools and college levels was remarkable in raising awareness about its sanctity.

He expressed the hope that the young generation would learn about the Constitution and healthy academics debates would be held at educational institutions.

In connection with the golden jubilee of the country’s constitution 1973, the mobile application has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the leadership of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The application will act as a digital source to help raise awareness among the general public about the 1973 Constitution.