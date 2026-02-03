PM Shehbaz Sharif meets top Libyan delegation

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 /DNA/ – A high-level Libyan delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Prime Minister’s House, today.

The Libyan delegation included Dr. Osama Saad Hamad, Prime Minister of the Libyan Government, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces and Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, were also present during the meeting.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. The meeting reflected the shared desire to enhance cooperation in areas of common concern and to promote peace, stability, and development at regional and international levels.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Libya and emphasized the importance of continued engagement and dialogue. The Libyan leadership appreciated Pakistan’s role and expressed interest in expanding collaboration between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with an understanding to maintain close contact and explore avenues for future cooperation.