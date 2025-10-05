PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Malaysian counterpart to boost relations

KUALA LUMPUR, OCT 5 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan arrived in Kuala Lumpur today on a significant official visit to Malaysia, following a formal invitation from his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Upon his arrival at the Bangaraya International Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Malaysia’s Communications Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, H.E. Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, and members of the diplomatic corps. The Prime Minister was then escorted to his residence with full ceremonial protocol.

In a heartfelt welcome, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his accommodation, extending a warm welcome to the Pakistani leader.

“I am delighted to be in Malaysia and extend my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the exceptionally warm and generous hospitality,” stated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival. He further emphasized, “This visit will provide a strong impetus to further deepen the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.”

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.

Strengthening a Multifaceted Partnership

During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a pivotal one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Official talks at the delegation level are also scheduled.

A key outcome of the visit will be the signing of several new agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) designed to expand bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors. The two leaders are expected to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration in:

Trade and Investment

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Halal Industry

Education

Energy

Infrastructure Development

Digital Economy

Discussions will also focus on identifying new opportunities to strengthen people-to-people linkages between the two nations.

This visit is poised to mark a new chapter in Pakistan-Malaysia relations, underscoring a shared commitment to a stronger, more robust, and multifaceted partnership.